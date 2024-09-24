Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 96,875 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96,875 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cato were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CATO. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Cato by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cato by 64.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cato by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

NYSE CATO opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The Cato Co. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.78%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.95%.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

