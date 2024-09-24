Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) by 115.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Orchestra BioMed were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OBIO. B. Riley initiated coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Orchestra BioMed stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $172.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.44. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,673.26% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darren Sherman sold 6,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $38,527.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 779,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,260 shares of company stock valued at $138,573. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

