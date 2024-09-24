Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $564,000 Stake in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Star were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STHO. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Star by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 347,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star by 2.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 335,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Star in the first quarter worth $245,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Star during the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Star in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STHO opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. Star Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Star had a negative net margin of 67.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

