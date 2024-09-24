Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 335,806 FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 335,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of FREYR Battery at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FREY. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the first quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FREYR Battery Price Performance
FREY stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $141.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.74. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.35.
About FREYR Battery
FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.
