Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $566,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWY opened at $218.70 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $226.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.50.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

