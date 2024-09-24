Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 58.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $283.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.37. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

