Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONV. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $83.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

