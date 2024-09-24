Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 282 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $219.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $222.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.71.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

