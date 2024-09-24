KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

NYSE:KBH opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24. KB Home has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,244,000 after purchasing an additional 147,326 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in KB Home by 118.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after buying an additional 572,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 898,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KB Home by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 695,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,843,000 after acquiring an additional 67,628 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

