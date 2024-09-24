Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.