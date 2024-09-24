The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. TD Cowen raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GAP to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get GAP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPS

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of GAP

In related news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $68,890.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in GAP by 32.6% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,056,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,010,000 after acquiring an additional 750,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GAP by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,469,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,001,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 739,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 193,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 589,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Stock Performance

GPS stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. GAP has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.