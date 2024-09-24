Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

AR stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 27.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

