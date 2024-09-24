Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSK

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $101.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $1,507,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $15,102,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Oshkosh by 772.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.