Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $101.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $1,507,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $15,102,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Oshkosh by 772.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

