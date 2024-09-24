AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACIU. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.24. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. Research analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in AC Immune by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,857 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,469,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,280 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 294.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 328,312 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AC Immune by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 193,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AC Immune by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

