Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In related news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $498,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 20,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 367,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

