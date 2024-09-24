Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

TRMK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustmark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.48 on Monday. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $12,572,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $10,992,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $8,215,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,611,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 986,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,629,000 after acquiring an additional 199,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

