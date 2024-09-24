Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.80 to $49.40 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $46.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $48.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.66%.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,990.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,713.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,990.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,243 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $995,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Tetra Tech by 17.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 37.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

