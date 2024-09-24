Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

CIGI has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $148.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $150.38.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 127,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Colliers International Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 409,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

