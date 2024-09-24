Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Fanhua Stock Performance

Shares of FANH stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. Fanhua has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $7.73.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fanhua

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fanhua stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,383 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Fanhua worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.