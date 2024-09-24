Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $0.61 on Monday. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $72.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.60.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a negative return on equity of 131.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 10.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

