MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MillerKnoll by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MillerKnoll by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 566.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

