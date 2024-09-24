Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,275 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $211.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $309.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $3.50 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TPI Composites to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TPIC

About TPI Composites

(Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.