Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 9,352 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PREF opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

