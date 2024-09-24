Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 10,660 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 51,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $42.21.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

