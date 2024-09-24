Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.62% of Hurco Companies worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 216,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hurco Companies

In related news, CFO Sonja K. Mcclelland purchased 1,950 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $29,874.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,995.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,565. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies Price Performance

HURC opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $120.55 million, a P/E ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 0.37. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.

Hurco Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.