Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAGG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 259.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.6% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 574.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 265.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter.

IAGG opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

