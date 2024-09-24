CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.32.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. KeyCorp increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,630,000 after purchasing an additional 358,602 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $67,736,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,605,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,145,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $284.19 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $152.03 and a 1-year high of $293.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -444.05 and a beta of 1.11.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

