Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 605,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 68,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

INFU opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.13 million, a PE ratio of -597,000.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.07. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

