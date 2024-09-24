Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $649,000 Investment in Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,269,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 4th quarter worth $26,185,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KRRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Korro Bio Stock Performance

KRRO opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. Korro Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $97.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Korro Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.