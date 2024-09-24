Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $648,000 Stock Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $155,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $331.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.45.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

