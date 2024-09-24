Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,302 Shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPHE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000.

Get iShares MSCI Philippines ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

EPHE stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.52. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $29.62.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.