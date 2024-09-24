Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,425 Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChoiceOne Financial Services

In other ChoiceOne Financial Services news, CEO Kelly Potes purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kelly Potes bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,325. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael J. Burke, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,900 shares of company stock worth $154,085. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of COFS opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $238.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.70.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Featured Stories

