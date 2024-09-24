Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Blade Air Mobility worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 764.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.09. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.86 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

