Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Blade Air Mobility worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 764.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blade Air Mobility Price Performance
Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.09. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
