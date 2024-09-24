Security Financial Services INC. Buys 159 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 76,131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 217,149 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in Microsoft by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 9,740 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $433.51 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares in the company, valued at $353,189,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.