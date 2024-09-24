Rockland Trust Co. Buys 8,821 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.9% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

AAPL opened at $226.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.82. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Cfra boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.