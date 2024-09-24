Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.67

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.67 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 11.94 ($0.16). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 11.20 ($0.15), with a volume of 642,477 shares trading hands.

Gem Diamonds Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £15.65 million, a PE ratio of -1,170.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.

