Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $164.45

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 164.45 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 183.80 ($2.45). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 181.60 ($2.42), with a volume of 552,399 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.67) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.34) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOC

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 1.1 %

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The stock has a market cap of £934.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3,632.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 176.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.45.

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.