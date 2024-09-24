Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $164.45

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 164.45 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 183.80 ($2.45). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 181.60 ($2.42), with a volume of 552,399 shares.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.67) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.34) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.
