Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $221.36

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €221.36 ($245.96) and traded as high as €239.45 ($266.06). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €234.20 ($260.22), with a volume of 1,304,581 shares changing hands.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 1.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €221.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €221.36.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.
