West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$84.49. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) shares last traded at C$81.94, with a volume of 1,628,662 shares trading hands.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.
