BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.88

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €63.88 ($70.98) and traded as high as €65.60 ($72.89). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €64.78 ($71.98), with a volume of 4,555,256 shares trading hands.
BNP Paribas Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.88.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BNP Paribas
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.