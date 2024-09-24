Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as low as C$1.76. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 3,925 shares trading hands.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 21.11 and a quick ratio of 11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.44 million, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.00.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

