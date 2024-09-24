Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.76

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.76 and traded as low as $13.62. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 136,594 shares.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Stellus Capital Investment last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.1% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 269,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 86,323 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

