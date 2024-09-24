Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.76

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.76 and traded as low as $13.62. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 136,594 shares.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.1% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 269,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 86,323 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

