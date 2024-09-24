Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $187.34

Shares of Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.34 ($2.50) and traded as high as GBX 256 ($3.42). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.34), with a volume of 5,715 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The stock has a market cap of £99.58 million, a PE ratio of -833.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 187.34.

In related news, insider Stephen Blair purchased 5,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £12,835.88 ($17,132.78). Insiders acquired a total of 48,609 shares of company stock worth $9,511,389 over the last 90 days. 3.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

