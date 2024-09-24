WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.37

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.37 and traded as low as $11.37. WhiteHorse Finance shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 97,905 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.29.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.72 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 22.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Bolduc bought 12,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $145,486.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 224,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,262.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.