AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.13

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.13 and traded as high as C$33.69. AltaGas shares last traded at C$33.64, with a volume of 1,851,520 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.40.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALA

AltaGas Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.13.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.07%.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In other news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.61, for a total transaction of C$252,075.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.61, for a total value of C$252,075.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.82, for a total transaction of C$101,460.00. Insiders have sold 33,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,051 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.