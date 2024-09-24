PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.04. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 40,000 shares trading hands.

PPX Mining Stock Down 11.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

