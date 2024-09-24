Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.04

Shares of Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.04 and traded as high as C$4.74. Collective Mining shares last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 4,069 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Collective Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Collective Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market cap of C$311.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Ari B. Sussman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. In other news, Director Ari B. Sussman bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Also, insider Pasquale Dicapo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$325,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,600 over the last 90 days. 34.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

