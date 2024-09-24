The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,910.99

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,910.99 ($65.55) and traded as low as GBX 4,815 ($64.27). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,884 ($65.19), with a volume of 125,434 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Insider Transactions at The Berkeley Group
In related news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,248 ($70.05), for a total value of £10,496,000 ($14,009,610.25). Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.
About The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Berkeley Group
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.