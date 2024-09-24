The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,910.99

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,910.99 ($65.55) and traded as low as GBX 4,815 ($64.27). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,884 ($65.19), with a volume of 125,434 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,271.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,009.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,910.99.

In related news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,248 ($70.05), for a total value of £10,496,000 ($14,009,610.25). Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

