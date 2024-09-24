Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.31.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDOC

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

In other news, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $88,555.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $88,555.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,929 shares in the company, valued at $813,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $274,049.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,819 shares of company stock worth $442,204. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,714,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.