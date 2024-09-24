Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after buying an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,066,000 after buying an additional 318,715 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,248,000 after acquiring an additional 312,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

